Coronavirus Cases In India Jump to 1965 With 131 COVID-19 Positive Cases in The Past 12 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 50

Coronavirus Cases In India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 2: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 1,965 on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry informed. The number of positive cases witnessed a spike with as many as 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours. The Health Ministry, in its latest update stated that 50 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest nine from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Outbreak Here.

Among the 27 states and Union Territories having Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra has the highest tally of positive cases at 338, followed by Kerala at 241. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, India has been under a 21-day lockdown in a bid to prevent spread of the disease.

Here's the tweet:

Increase of 131 #COVID19 cases in the last 12 hours. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 1965 in India (including 1764 active cases, 151 cured/discharged/migrated people and 50 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/8WI0bQSz4T — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 death toll increased to 17 while the number of positive cases rose from 335 to 338. According to a report by IANS, the latest victim is a 46-year-old woman from Dombivali town in Thane district who returned on March 10 from Bangkok who is suspected to have died of COVID-19 symptoms, but her test reports are awaited.

Among the latest positive cases in Maharashtra are a 7-day old male infant and his 26-year old mother, a policeman, a nurse, and a 53-year old man from Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum. Meanwhile, several hospitals in Mumbai are affected due to exposure to COVID-19 patients. The Sai Hospital in Chembur has been completely sealed while Saifee Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Bhabha Hospital & Hinduja Hospital are partially affected.