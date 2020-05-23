Uttar Pradesh: Home Quarantined Migrant Labourer Hangs Himself in Banda District

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Banda, May 23: A home quarantined migrant labourer who returned from Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday in Musiwan village in the Kamasin police station area of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said "Migrant labourer Sunil (19), who returned to his Musiwian village from Maharashtra, committed suicide by hanging himself with an iron bar in the unfinished house in the early hours of Friday."

"Due to the lockdown, he cycled to the village in seven days and he was completing the home quarantine period," he said. "After the postmortem, the body has been given to his family and the cause of suicide is being investigated."

At the same time, the family of the deceased said "His father is still stuck in Gujarat. When Sunil came home, there was not even a single rupee in his pocket. He was unemployed after the lockdown."