A cricket match in Shuklaganj, near Kanpur, was marred by tragedy on Wednesday when a senior umpire, Manik Gupta, 65, succumbed to a severe bee swarm attack. The incident, which occurred during a KDMA league match, also resulted in injuries to several players and another official, casting a pall over the local cricketing community. Today's Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 19.

The fatal attack unfolded at the Sapru ground in Shuklaganj, Unnao, where Gupta was officiating a match between YMCC and Paramount. Eyewitnesses reported that a swarm of bees suddenly descended upon the field, targeting umpires and players alike. Gupta, dressed in white umpiring attire alongside fellow umpire Jagdish Sharma, was reportedly stung repeatedly for approximately ten minutes.

Immediate Aftermath and Medical Efforts

Following the attack, the severely injured Gupta was rushed to two private hospitals in Shuklaganj, Unnao, before being transferred to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital in Kanpur. His condition deteriorated rapidly, and he was subsequently referred to the Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology Kanpur, where doctors tragically pronounced him dead. The other umpire, Jagdish Sharma, and several players also sustained injuries during the chaotic incident.

Manik Gupta, a resident of Pheelkhana, was a highly respected figure in local cricket, having served on the Kanpur Cricket Association (KCA) umpiring panel for three decades. His dedication to the sport was widely acknowledged. Sanjay Kapoor, Chairman of the KCA, expressed profound sorrow over the incident, describing it as a tragic loss for the cricketing fraternity. Kapoor affirmed that the KCA family stands in solidarity with Gupta's bereaved family and pledged all possible assistance. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Confirmed: Full Fixtures, Groups and Format.

Background and Safety Concerns

Bee attacks, while uncommon, are not unheard of in outdoor sporting events, particularly in regions with dense vegetation. Such incidents highlight the unpredictable nature of wildlife encounters and the potential risks they pose to participants and officials. While specific safety protocols for bee swarms are not always standard, immediate evacuation and medical attention for those stung are crucial. Gupta's last rites are scheduled to be performed on Thursday. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unforeseen dangers that can arise even in the most routine sporting environments.

