Kanpur, February 1: A shocking incident has come to the fore wherein a teacher was killed by two men when he was conducting an online class on Monday. The incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. The police were able to trace the accused as the mobile phone from which the deceased was conducting online tuition recorded the horror. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes, Murders Four Elderly Women in Ayodhya, Arrested.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the accused duo, identified as Sandeep Kumar and Jagga Mishra, barged into the deceased Krishna Kumar Yadav's house on Monday evening. The duo then strangulated the man to his death. The accused duo were nabbed and quizzed by the cops. During the investigation, the main accused, Sandeep revealed that he had a crush on Krishna's sister and used to stalk her. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Infidelity in Gorakhpur, Surrenders Before Cops.

As per the reports, the deceased asked Sandeep to stop stalking his sister and threatened to lodge a police complaint. Angered by this, Sandeep hatched a plan to kill Krishna. Sandeep, along with his friend, entered Krishna's residence and strangled him to death when the latter was giving tuition to a girl student. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2023 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).