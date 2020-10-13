Lalitpur, October 13: In a shocking incident, a 65- year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten and forced to drink urine in Village Roda by a person against whom the victim's family had filed a police complaint a week ago. According to an ANI update, the accused forced old man and his son to compromise and take back the police complaint.

Amar, Roda village resident said, "A person called Sonu Yadav forced me to drink his urine, filled in a cup. When I refused, he attacked me with a stick. He had attacked my son with an axe, a few days ago and we had complained against him to police."

In a similar incident, last year in Punjab, a 37-year-old Dalit man died after he was allegedly thrashed and forced to drink urine over an old dispute in Punjab's Sangrur district. Punjab: Dalit Man Forced to Drink Urine, Beaten to Death Over Dispute in Sangrur.

A 65-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten and forced to drink urine

Lalitpur: A 65-yr-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten & forced to drink urine in Village Roda by a person against whom victim's family had filed a police complaint a week ago. Accused was forcing the old man & his son to compromise & take back the police complaint. (12.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/kk16CeqbwA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2020

The entire nation is outraged over the death of the 19-year-old Dalit girl, who was gang-raped allegedly by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. Due to the physical assault on her, she died after 15 days from the date of the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).