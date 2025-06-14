Florida, June 14: In a bizarre incident from Lady Lake, Florida, a 70-year-old man identified as Patrick Francis Mitchell was arrested after urinating on over INR 9 lakh (USD 10,500) worth of canned meat products inside a Sam’s Club store. The act occurred in aisle 18, where Mitchell allegedly relieved himself on bulk units of Vienna sausages and Spam Classic—188 and 345 units respectively.

A witness immediately alerted store staff after spotting Mitchell mid-act. In a strange turn, Mitchell then casually walked to the snack section, lounged on patio furniture for about 10 minutes, and proceeded to the checkout counter to pay for his own items before leaving the store. US: Florida Man Posed As Flight Attendant for 7 Airlines, Used 30 Fake Badges To Fly Free for 6 Years; Arrested.

Store officials reviewed CCTV footage and matched Mitchell’s actions with his Sam’s Club membership details and Florida driver’s license. He was later arrested at his home in a retirement community called “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” in Piedmont. Florida Woman Charged for Selling Human Bones on Facebook Marketplace; Skulls, Ribs and Vertebrae Sold for As Low as USD 35.

The contaminated products were deemed unsellable due to health risks and had to be discarded. Mitchell has since been charged with felony criminal mischief. He pleaded not guilty at Lake County Court and is currently out on a INR 2.5 lakh (USD 3,000) bond. His legal representation is being handled by defense attorney Bobby Rumalla.

The incident has gone viral, sparking outrage on social media. Many users have demanded harsh punishment, while some reacted with disbelief at the absurdity of the act. Marion County Detective Ronnie Williams described Mitchell’s behavior in the surveillance footage as “consistent with urination.”

The case continues to draw attention nationwide as yet another strange tale involving a “Florida Man.”

