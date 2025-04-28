In an interview with journalist Saurabh Dwivedi’s The Lallantop podcast channel, actor Paresh Rawal made a personal revelation that has since gone viral. The OMG actor claimed that when he was hospitalised a few years ago, former action choreographer Veeru Devgan - who is also actor Ajay Devgn’s father - visited him and shared an unusual remedy: drinking his own urine. ‘The Storyteller’ Movie Review: Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain Shine in This Unhurried Yet Pleasing Satyajit Ray Adaptation.

Much to the astonishment of the interviewer and those present, Paresh Rawal went on to reveal that he drank his own urine for the next 15 days, and that the doctors were surprised by how much his condition improved. He claimed that although he was originally expected to remain hospitalised for two and a half months, he was discharged within a month.

Paresh Rawal further added that Veeru Devgan advised him not to consume alcohol or eat meat while practising this 'urine therapy', and mentioned that many fighters follow this method. It raises the question — was Veeru Devgan genuinely offering advice, or was he simply a prankster like his son? If it was sincere advice, one wonders if he ever recommended the same to Ajay Devgn, who is regarded as one of Indian cinema’s biggest action stars.

Needless to say, Paresh Rawal’s claim of drinking his own urine has sparked mixed reactions online. While some people vouch for the legitimacy and health benefits of urine therapy, others have reacted with amusement.

Netizens' Reactions to Paresh Rawal's Urine Therapy Claims

‘Veeru Devgan Probably Just Played a Prank’

‘Can’t Even Imagine the Awful Pain Paresh Rawal’s Family Went Through’

‘Peshaab Ka Sharbat’

‘Paresh Rawal After Seeing His Urine in the Morning’

‘Finally, We Know’

But what exactly is ‘urine therapy’, and has it been proven to be effective?

Urine Therapy

Urine therapy, or urotherapy, is a form of alternative medicine believed to have its roots in ancient Indian medicinal history under the name Shivambu, although it was popularised by British naturopath John W Armstrong in the early 20th century. He outlined his theories and findings in his book The Water of Life: A Treatise on Urine Therapy. Armstrong’s work also inspired Gujarati reformer Raojibhai Manibhai Patel, who promoted urotherapy in India through his writings, particularly in Manav Mootra. US Woman 'Cures' Acne By Applying Pee On Face! Here's What You Should Know About Urine Therapy.

It is said that the late former President of India, Morarji Desai, was a staunch advocate of the practice, attributing his longevity to urine therapy (he lived till 99). Similarly, Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi has publicly endorsed urine therapy in interviews, although he has often faced ridicule for it.

However, there is no scientific evidence to support the idea that drinking one’s own urine - or that of any animal - provides health benefits. No major medical organisation, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), or the National Health Service (NHS), endorses the practice. Supporters of urotherapy often argue that Western medicine looks down upon alternative therapies, although most alternative treatments lack proper clinical trials and scientific validation.

Medical experts assert that since urine is the body’s method of eliminating toxins, excess salts, and waste products such as urea, ammonia, and creatinine, reintroducing it into the body would force the kidneys to process these substances again, potentially causing harm to the organs.

Moreover, urine is not sterile once it leaves the kidneys; it contains various germs and bacteria. Drinking it could reintroduce harmful microbes into the body, leading to stomach infections, liver ailments, and even severe dehydration. In short: drink your own piss at your own risk!

