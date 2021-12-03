Lucknow, December 3: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man allegedly raped a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow district on Thursday. The youth reportedly sexually assaulted the seven-year-old girl after kidnapping her from a marriage party. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The girl’s parents lodged a missing complaint when they could not find her. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped by Sweeper in Varanasi Private School.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, after the complaint, the police launched a search operation and rescued the girl. The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girl after putting tape on her mouth. The police checked the CCTV footage of the banquet hall where the girl had gone to attend a marriage.

The police spotted a man taking the girl along with him from the marriage function. The police managed to identify the accused. He was booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Rapes Minor Girl in Lucknow, Arrested.

“The identity of the accused has been ascertained, and he is a resident of a nearby village. Efforts are on to arrest him after registering an FIR on charges of rape and under Pocso Act,” reported the media house quoting Khyati Garg DCP (central), Lucknow as saying. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

