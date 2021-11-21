Lucknow, November 21: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow on Friday. The accused was arrested by the police on Saturday from the Madiaon area of Lucknow. The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Gopi. He sexually assaulted the girl when she went to the fields. The girl managed to flee from the spot. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped by Minor in Banda District; Case Registered.

The accused reportedly also took the mobile phone of the girl along with him. After reaching home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her family. According to a report published in The Times of India, the family members of the rape survivor approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. After committing the crime, the accused managed to escape. The police swung into the action and launched a manhunt operation to nab Gopi. He was arrested the next day. A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter.

In another incident of sexual assault against minors in Uttar Pradesh, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a lekhpal in Kanpur district for the past several months. The government official was reportedly sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. The matter surfaced last month after the girl became pregnant. A complaint was registered in the matter at the Kakwan police station.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2021 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).