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Shahjahanpur, May 6: In a tragic and heart-wrenching incident, a young couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree just a day before the girl’s scheduled wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Kuberpur village under the Paraur police station limits, sending shockwaves across the area and leaving both families devastated.

According to police and local sources, the deceased have been identified as 19-year-old Sarvendra and 18-year-old Nanhi. Their bodies were found hanging from a mango tree in an agricultural field located around 500 metres from the village. Preliminary information suggests that the two had been in a relationship for a considerable period. Faridabad Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 5th Floor in Haryana; Marital Dispute Suspected.

Police said that Nanhi’s wedding was scheduled for May 7 in the Allapur area of neighbouring Budaun district, and preparations for the ceremony were underway at her residence. However, on the morning of May 6, villagers who had gone towards the fields spotted the bodies hanging from the tree, triggering panic and drawing a large crowd to the spot.

Family members were immediately informed, and scenes of grief unfolded as relatives rushed to the location. Nanhi, reportedly the second among six siblings, is said to have been under family pressure ahead of the marriage, though officials said the exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Dies by Suicide in Ballia Due to Financial Pressure for Sister’s Wedding.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Diksha Bhaware, confirmed the incident and said that police teams reached the spot promptly after receiving information.

"The bodies of a young man and a young woman were found hanging from a mango tree in Kuberpur village under Paraur police station limits. The bodies have been taken into custody and sent for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway," she said.

Police officials added that all possible angles, including personal and family circumstances, are being examined as part of the probe. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village, with residents expressing shock over the couple’s decision to take such a drastic step. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).