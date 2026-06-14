Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter to Death Inside Police Station in Banda, Arrested

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her father inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district during a counselling session related to her recent marriage, police said. The accused was arrested shortly after the incident, which occurred at the Badausa police station and has raised serious questions about security inside police premises, as reported by TOI. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

According to police, the victim, identified as Shivani, had left her home on May 18 with her neighbour, Lalit Verma, and the couple later married of their own free will. Shivani's family subsequently lodged a complaint, following which police traced the couple in Satna district, Madhya Pradesh, and brought them to the Badausa police station for counselling involving both families. Fatehpur Honour Killing: Brother Murders Married Sister Over Interfaith Relationship, Dumps Body in Well.

Police said Shivani expressed her wish to remain with her husband during the counselling session. Shortly afterwards, her father, identified as Satya Kumar Chauhan, allegedly entered the room and attacked her with a knife. She sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she later succumbed to her wounds.

Police immediately overpowered and arrested the accused at the scene. A murder case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother. Honour Killing in Uttar Pradesh: Brother Kills Sister for Talking With Boyfriend on Phone in Agra.

Senior police officials said forensic teams inspected the crime scene, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Investigators are also reviewing the sequence of events leading to the attack and examining security arrangements at the police station.

Marriage Reportedly Opposed by Family

According to investigators, Shivani and Lalit had informed police that they had married voluntarily and produced documents related to their marriage. Preliminary findings indicate that the victim's family opposed the relationship, and police believe this may have been the trigger for the attack. Officials said the investigation is continuing, and all aspects of the case are being examined before drawing final conclusions.

Questions Over Security at Police Station

The incident has prompted scrutiny of security protocols at police stations, particularly during counselling sessions involving family disputes. Police have not yet commented on whether additional security measures were in place or whether any departmental inquiry will be initiated regarding the circumstances that allowed the accused to allegedly carry a weapon inside the station.

Police counselling is commonly conducted in cases involving family disputes and marriages opposed by relatives, particularly when complaints of abduction or coercion are filed. In this case, authorities had traced the couple and brought them to the police station to facilitate discussions between the two families.

The Banda incident has drawn widespread attention because the fatal attack occurred inside a police station, a location where individuals are expected to receive protection while legal proceedings are underway. The investigation remains ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).