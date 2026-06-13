Fatehpur Honour Killing: Brother Murders Married Sister Over Interfaith Relationship, Dumps Body in Well

A 22-year-old man surrendered to authorities on Saturday morning after allegedly strangling his 21-year-old married sister over her suspected relationship with a man from another community. The incident, which took place in the Thariyaon police station jurisdiction of Fatehpur district, has been classified by local authorities as a suspected case of honour killing.

According to Fatehpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik, the suspect walked into the Haswa police outpost on Saturday morning to confess to the crime. Following his statement, law enforcement personnel deployed to the designated site outside the village, where they successfully recovered the victim’s body from a local well. Honour Killing in Uttar Pradesh: Brother Kills Sister for Talking With Boyfriend on Phone in Agra.

Police investigations indicate that the victim had been married approximately one and a half months ago in the Radhanagar police station area. However, the suspect reportedly harbored grievances regarding his sister's ongoing communication with a man from a different community. The suspect informed police that he feared she would leave her matrimonial home to elope with the individual.

The fatal confrontation occurred on Friday night when the suspect picked up his sister from her in-laws' residence. While traveling back to their native village, an argument broke out on the outskirts of the village as the brother attempted to question her about the relationship. Samaira Nazir Honour Killing: London Graduate Stabbed to Death by Brother for Loving ‘Wrong’ Man As Mother Watches On.

The dispute escalated, leading the suspect to allegedly strangle his sister to death before concealing her body by throwing it into a nearby well. The Fatehpur police have officially registered a murder case against the accused. The victim's body has been sent to a local medical facility for a post-mortem examination as judicial proceedings begin.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).