Agra, May 27: In a tragic incident reported from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, a man died by suicide after a heated argument with his wife, who had declined his request to cook chicken for him for dinner. The shocking incident occurred Thursday night in the Prem Nagar locality of the city. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

According to the report published by the Times of India, Pawan (36), the deceased individual, was employed at a furniture shop and had been married to Priyanka for four years. The couple, who also had a two-year-old daughter, often engaged in arguments primarily due to Pawan's drinking habits, which led to strained relations between them. On Thursday, Pawan, who came home in an inebriated state, requested his wife, Priyanka, to prepare chicken for him, but she declined, explaining that she had already prepared dinner for the entire family. The disagreement escalated into a physical altercation. Following this, Priyanka went off to sleep in a separate room. Denied Free ‘Chicken’, Neighbours Kill Five Hens in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

Several hours later, Pawan's elder brother visited his room to check on him and found him hanging. According to the report, Pawan's brother said he knocked at the deceased's door several times, but no one answered. He then asked his daughter to look inside the room through the window. The family then alerted the police, who later sent the body for post-mortem. The body was handed over to the family members after the autopsy. MP: Man Killed While Resolving Neighbouring Couple's Dispute over Cooking Chicken in Bhopal; Accused Arrested.

In another incident, a 32-year-old man died after his enraged father allegedly hit him with a wooden club for quarrelling over not getting to taste a chicken dish made at home in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. The victim was identified as Shivaram, who was killed during a verbal duel with his father, Sheena, over the issue of getting to eat homemade chicken curry.

