Hapur, May 17: A 24-year-old man shot his bride-to-be dead at her residence here and later hanged himself, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the accused, Sonu Prajapati from village Dastoi, worked as a dairy shop worker. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Sets Herself on Fire, Brother Continues Recording Video Instead of Saving Her in Shahjahanpur; Disturbing Footage Goes Viral.

He barged into Neetu Prajapati's house in Phoolgarhi and shot her in the head. Ashish Pundeer, SHO of Hapur (Dehat) police station, said, "The victim's family attempted to catch him. However, he managed to escape. Later, he was found hanging from a fan." Punjab Shocker: Elderly Man Beaten To Death by Bike-Borne Miscreants in Moga, Horrifying Video Surfaces.

The accused was scheduled to get engaged to the victim the following day. The police said that the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

