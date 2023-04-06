Mumbai, April 6: The Navi Mumbai police recently arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly raping and killing a woman in Adavali-Bhutavali village. Police officials said that the accused identified as Mohammad Ahmed Mohammad Ali Sain (36) was arrested on March 26. Cops said that the accused is a resident of Shilphata.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when the police found the body of an unidentified woman on March 22. An officer said that the woman was allegedly killed on the afternoon of March 20. After the incident came to light, the police scanned CCTV footage of the area and zeroed in on a vehicle that seems to be suspicious. Mumbai Records First COVID-19 Death After Gap of 78 Days, Chembur Resident Dies of Coronavirus Infection.

CCTV Footage Shows Autorickshaw Heading Towards Crime Scene

An officer privy to the case said that the autorickshaw with a man and a woman was heading towards the crime scene where the woman's body was found. Following this, cops traced the autorickshaw driver using the vehicle's registration number. Police officials said that during questioning, the accused confessed to killing the woman.

He told cops that he picked up the woman from Turbhe railway station as she wanted to go to the Mahape petrol pump. However, the accused allegedly raped the woman at an isolated place while passing through Adavali-Bhutavali village. The accused also said that the woman demanded Rs 1000 from him and even threatened to scream if he did not pay up. Crypto Fraud in Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Resident Duped of Rs 14 Lakh After Being Lured for 'Online Freelance Job' and Cryptocurrency Investment.

Later, the accused killed the woman. When her body was found, police were unable to identify her as she did not have any belongings with her. After the woman's body was found, police lodged a complaint against an unidentified accused. After the accused was arrested, the police added sections of rape to the murder case.

