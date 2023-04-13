A manager of a transport company, Shivam Johri, residing in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur was brutally assaulted by a businessman and his colleagues on suspicion of theft. While the video is viral on the web, Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur police have taken cognizance in this matter. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Autorickshaw Driver Rapes Woman Near Mahape, Kills Her After She Threatens To Scream if He Did Not Pay Rs 1,000; Arrested.

प्रकरण मे अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। अतिशीघ्र गिरफ्तारी कर कठोरतम से कठोरतम कार्यवाही की जाएगी । — SHAHJAHANPUR POLICE (@shahjahanpurpol) April 13, 2023

यूपी के शाहजहांपुर में ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी के मैनेजर पर चोरी का आरोप लगा. आरोप लगाने वालों ने मैनेजर को खंभे से बांधकर तब तक पीटा जब तक उसकी मौत नहीं हो गई. बाद में मैनेजर की लाश सरकारी अस्पताल के बाहर फेंककर निकल गए. pic.twitter.com/5xeB4Jz8QB — Shubham Rai (@shubhamrai80) April 13, 2023

