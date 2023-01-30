Meerut, January 30: In a shocking incident in Meerut, a newly-married woman passed away due to suffocation after inhaling gas leaked from a geyser. The woman had gone to a bathroom at her in-laws' house to take a shower and remained in there for quite some time.

When the family members tried to check on her and got no response, they reportedly knocked down the door to find her unconscious in a corner. She was then rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. Ludhiana: Woman Dies After Getting Injection for Toothache; 1 Arrested for Causing Death by Negligence.

Gas geysers are known to emit carbon monoxide which can be dangerous as within only a few minutes of inhaling, it can make one dizzy and unconscious. Delhi Shocker: Woman Dies After Bus Runs Over Her While She Crosses Road in Karol Bagh (Disturbing Video).

Doctors advise immediate medical intervention in this case as carbon monoxide poisoning cannot be treated with home remedies.

