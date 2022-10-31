In an unfortunate incident that took place in Delhi, a woman was run over bus while she was trying to cross a road in the national capital. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a woman can be seen crossing the road when he bus starts moving and runs over her. According to reports, the shocking incident took place Delhi's Karol Bagh. The accident was captured on a CCTV camera. The deceased has been identified as Sapna Yadav. Reportedly, the woman died on the spot. Video: Man Riding Scooter Panics, Takes U-Turn After Spotting Tiger Roaming on Road in Maharashtra's Chandrapur.

Bus Runs Over Woman in Delhi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)