Chandigarh, November 6: In a shocking incident, a woman, who was suffering from toothache, died after being administered an injection at a clinic in Ludhiana on Wednesday. According to reports, the police have arrested a registered medical practitioner, identified as Subhash Kumar, on Friday for causing the death of the 31-year-old woman due to negligence. The deceased's husband had reportedly alleged that Kumar gave a wrong injection to his wife which caused her death. Medical Negligence in Gujarat: Patient Dies After Doctor Removes Kidney Instead of Stone, Hospital Ordered To Pay Rs 11.23 Lakh Compensation.

According to a report by the Times of India, the deceased was suffering from severe toothache and hence, visited the clinic in their locality, which Kumar runs. When the victim did not get any relief after medication, the registered medical practitioner gave her an injection. After getting the dose, the woman reportedly fell unconscious and died. Following which, on the basis of a statement by the deceased's husband, an FIR was registered against the accused and he was nabbed on Friday. Aurangabad: Quack Performs Botched-Up Piles Surgery, Arrested.

"Subhash gave an injection to the woman after which she died. The police had registered a case against him under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC on Wednesday. He was arrested on Friday," Rajesh Kumar, Moti Nagar Assistant Sub-Inspector, was quoted as saying by the Times of India. The accused had been reportedly operating the clinic in the locality for the past two years.

