Uttar Pradesh: Two Leopard Cubs Beaten to Death by Villagers in Dudhwa

Leopard Cubs (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, April 24: In separate incidents, two leopard cubs were beaten to death by villagers in the Katarniaghat wildlife division which is a part of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR).

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Katarniaghat, G.P. Singh, said, "We have registered named FIRs in the two cases against nine persons. As investigations is in progress, action could be taken against more persons if they are found involved." Action is also being taken under the Indian Wildlife Act. Uttar Pradesh: Villagers Shot Dead Leopard That Killed Boy in Bijnor District.

According to reports, the leopard cubs had ventured out of the forest and strayed into the agricultural fields on Thursday.

The first incident took place in Majra village in Kakraha range of the division, where a three-year old female cub was beaten to death by villagers. It died on the spot.

"We have registered FIR against six persons in Murtiha police station," the DFO said.

In the second incident in Dhaniyabeli village of Sujauli range, a one-year old cub first entered the house of one Chhotelal. After it was chased out of the house, it strayed into a field where, according to villagers, it attacked a man.

When forest staff reached the spot to rescue the cub, it attacked one of the forest guards.

When the forest personnel managed to confine the cub in a sugarcane field, the team found the cub dead. A FIR has been registered against three persons in the case.