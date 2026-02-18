The pet dog was run over and killed by a speeding car in Kanpur (Photo Credits: X/@priyarajputlive)

Kanpur, February 18: Local authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur have launched an investigation into a hit-and-run incident after a pet dog was struck and killed by a speeding vehicle on Monday morning. The incident occurred around 11:00 am on Mainawati Marg, within the jurisdiction of the Nawabganj police station, while the animal was being walked on a leash by its elderly owner.

CCTV footage from the scene shows an elderly man walking his dog along the side of the road when a white Maruti Suzuki Ertiga approached at high speed. The vehicle struck the dog with significant force, resulting in its immediate death. Kanpur Adopts Zero-Tolerance Policy on Stray Dog Attacks, ‘Sentences’ at Least 5 Aggressive Dogs to Lifetime Confinement at ABC Centre.

Pet Dog Run Over and Killed by Speeding Car in Kanpur

कानपुर- अपने पालतू कुत्ते को ये साहब टहला रहे थे, तभी स्पीड में कार आई और कुत्ते को कुचलते हुए निकल गई. इस हादसे के कारण कुत्ते की मौत हो गई. अब मालिक ने चालक के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई है. pic.twitter.com/026k7Gluu1 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 17, 2026

Following the impact, the driver failed to stop or offer assistance and fled the scene immediately. The owner, who was physically uninjured but deeply distressed, approached local authorities to file a formal complaint shortly after the accident.

Investigation and Legal Action

The Nawabganj police have registered a case based on the owner's complaint and are currently reviewing high-definition surveillance footage from multiple points along Mainawati Marg.

Vehicle Identification: Preliminary reports suggest the police have identified a partial registration number for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Charges: Investigators are looking into charges related to negligent driving and the killing of an animal under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Kanpur Dog Attack: BBA Student Suffers Severe Facial Injuries, Gets 17 Stitches After Being Mauled by Stray Dogs; Disturbing Photo Surfaces.

Community Reaction and Safety Concerns

The incident has sparked concern among local residents regarding speeding on Mainawati Marg, a busy stretch often used by pedestrians and morning walkers. Animal rights advocates in the city have called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to protect both residents and animals in residential zones. Nawabganj police officials stated that they are working to locate the vehicle and identify the driver through the regional transport database. An update on the arrest is expected as the forensic analysis of the footage concludes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).