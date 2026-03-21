New Delhi, March 21: Dark, dense cloud cover continues to hover over large parts of Uttar Pradesh, with no immediate relief in sight as volatile weather conditions grip the state. Driven by an active western disturbance and local pressure systems, the situation is becoming increasingly severe, especially in the eastern and Terai regions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Lucknow, multiple districts are likely to face a combination of heavy rainfall, lightning strikes, and strong winds on Saturday. Authorities have warned that conditions may significantly disrupt normal life. Districts including Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, and Ambedkar Nagar are expected to experience intense rainfall activity. Weather Forecast Today, March 21: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Frequent lightning, thunder, and fast-moving cloud systems are also likely across the Purvanchal and Terai belts, raising safety concerns. Earlier, the IMD had issued a red alert for several areas, warning of severe thunderstorms accompanied by hail and damaging winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph. Districts under this alert include Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Basti, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, and Gonda. These regions may see hailstorms, power disruptions, and potential damage to crops and temporary structures.

An orange alert has been sounded for a broader set of districts, including Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Sant Ravidas Nagar (Bhadohi), Varanasi, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Hardoi, Sitapur, Bahraich, Siddharth Nagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Pilibhit. Moderate thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds between 40–60 kmph are expected in these areas. Weather fluctuations have also led to uneven temperature changes across the state. Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Supply To Remain Suspended for 12 Hours, Check Dates and List of Affected Areas.

While the central and eastern regions, including Lucknow, have seen a slight rise of 1–2 degrees Celsius, the north-western districts have recorded a drop of up to 5 degrees Celsius due to rain and strong winds. Local administrations in affected districts have been placed on high alert, with instructions to prepare for emergency response, particularly in view of lightning risks and potential infrastructure damage. Residents are advised to remain cautious, avoid open areas during thunderstorms, and follow official advisories as the weather system remains active.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).