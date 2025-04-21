Varanasi, April 21: A major question has arisen as to whether the Varanasi gangrape case is fake or not. The development comes after the Varanasi police has formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged Varanasi gang rape case. The team will be led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police rank officer. Notably, the police have also ordered a temporary halt on further arrests in the case after families of several accused individuals submitted evidence containing videos, photographs and Instagram chats, which they claim contradict the complainant's allegations, thereby raising serious doubts about the case.

Police Form SIT to Probe Varanasi Gangrape Case

Speaking about the case to ANI on April 17, Mohit Agrawal, Commissioner of Police of Varanasi, said, "Today (Thursday), the people from families of the persons named in the FIR and those arrested came to the Police station with pieces of evidence containing videos in which the woman was seen in questionable postures at ghats and other places between 29th March and 4th April." Agarwal further said that the families of the accused also claimed that money was extorted from them. "They are also alleging that if she was being raped a number of times then why did she not approach the Police before," he added. Varanasi Gangrape Case: Over 100 Hotels, Hookah Bars Searched; 14 Arrested After 19-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped by 23 Individuals Over 6 Days.

Complainant Smiling in Photos Shared on Social Media

In her FIR registered on April 6, the complainant alleged that she was gangraped by 23 men between March 29 and April 4. The woman complainant also stated that she was drugged, kidnapped and forcibly moved between several locations during that week. However, a new twist has come in the alleged sex assault case in which 23 men have been booked for raping the 19-year-ld woman. According to a report in India Today, new digital evidence submitted by the accused's families shows the complainant moving freely, smiling in public places, riding motorcycles, and even using social media during her alleged captivity.

Did Complainant Fake Rape in Varanasi Gangrape Case?

EXCLUSIVE: PHOTOS & STORY POSTED BY SO CALLED GANGRAPE VICTIM IN VARANASI ON APRIL 2 ON INSTAGRAM IN HER FIR SHE CLAIMED ON THIS DAY SHE WAS LEFT ON ASSI GHAT IN A DRUGGED STATE AFTER RAPE THIS WAS 5TH DAY OF HER ALLEGED GANGRAPE BY 23 MEN HER POSES SPEAK THE ACTUAL TRUTH pic.twitter.com/6KWTNTd48I — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) April 20, 2025

Police officials also said that in the new evidence, the complainant is also seen uploading photos on social media and chatting with some of the accused. One video, dated April 1, shows the complainant outside Continental Cafe. Notably, in the video, the complainant was accompanied by some of the men (Sohail, Ayush, and Danish) whom she accused of rape in what appears to be a voluntary setting. According to the report, the video was shot by another accused, identified as Shahid. Another evidence showed the woman chatting with Zahid, a cafe employee.

Accused's Families Question Complainant's Behaviour During Alleged Captivity

The chat evidence submitted to the police shows the complainant making plans to meet Zahid during the same period during which she claimed she was held captive. Another twist in the Varanasi gangrape case is the fact that the complainant has been accused of sharing an image on Instagram on April 2. It is also alleged that the complaint continued to upload content throughout the week. The families of the accused told cops that the complainant's behaviour in these posts appeared relaxed, thus casting a doubt about her claims that she was drugged during alleged captivity. Varanasi Gangrape Case Probe Unearths Interstate Sex Racket, Over 500 Obscene Videos of Girls Found on ‘Mastermind’ Anmol Gupta’s Mobile Phone.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said that based on the submissions made by the accused's families, the SIT would re-examine the entire case and verify all claims before making any arrests. The accused's families further claimed that the entire case is fabricated, with some even alleging that the woman and her family attempted to extort money from them. Legal action is likely to be taken against the woman, her family, or anyone else if the SIT finds that the allegations were false or part of a larger extortion scheme. So far, 23 people have been named in the FIR, and the police have arrested 14 of them.

