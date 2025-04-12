Varanasi, April 12: In a shocking development, the probe into the Varanasi gangrape case, where a 19-year-old girl was raped by 23 men over seven days, has blown the lid off a major interstate sex racket. Investigators have discovered over 500 obscene videos of girls on the mobile phones of the accused, most notably on that of alleged "mastermind" Anmol Gupta. The obscene content was reportedly circulated across multiple states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal. The chilling revelations have deepened public outrage and intensified the nationwide demand for justice.

Anmol Gupta, once a fast food vendor in Varanasi’s Sigra area, has now been identified as the kingpin behind this extensive racket. Operating under the guise of a café owner, Gupta allegedly trapped girls using drugs, filmed their assault, and distributed the videos for money and blackmail. With a growing number of arrests, the case has exposed a disturbing nexus of drug use, sexual violence, and organized crime. Who is Anmol Gupta? Know all about the man at the center of the Varanasi rape case and how he built a criminal empire in just two years. Varanasi Gangrape Survivor’s Mother Gives Account of Victim’s Ordeal, Says ‘Wanted an Audience With PM Narendra Modi To Share Daughter’s Trauma’.

Who is Anmol Gupta?

Anmol Gupta, a 25-year-old resident of Mirpur Bashi in Varanasi, initially started as a small-time fast food vendor in 2018, operating a chowmein stall in the Sigra area. However, in just two years, Gupta's life took a dark turn when he began running an illegal operation under the guise of a café business. By 2020, he rented a small shop near Sonia Pokhare and transitioned into the world of drugs and sex trafficking. Gupta's cafe, located near the Pisach Mochan area, quickly became the center of his criminal activities, where he lured young girls, drugged them, and subjected them to sexual assault. He filmed the assaults and used these videos to blackmail both the victims and his clients. Varanasi Gangrape Case: PM Narendra Modi Takes Update on Probe From Senior Officials at Airport, Orders Strictest Action Against Culprits (See Pics).

Gupta expanded his criminal network rapidly, recruiting young men, some as old as 20, to assist in trapping, drugging, and abusing the girls. These men played various roles, including supplying drugs, luring victims, recording videos, and bringing customers to the cafe. The investigation into the Varanasi gangrape case has linked Gupta to a wider sex racket spanning multiple states, where videos of over 500 girls were found on his phone, implicating him as the mastermind. Authorities now believe that Gupta had not only run this sex trafficking operation but also used the videos to extort money and ensure that his criminal empire remained hidden for as long as possible.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

