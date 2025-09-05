Chennai, September 05: In a shocking case highlighting how sports fanaticism can spiral into deadly violence, a trial court in Tamil Nadu has sentenced a 25-year-old Virat Kohli supporter, Dharmaraj, to life imprisonment for killing his friend Vignesh, a Rohit Sharma fan, during a drunken brawl. The incident took place in October 2022 at Poyyur village in Ariyalur district, where the two men clashed over which cricketer was better.

According to police, Vignesh, who supported Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians IPL team, mocked Dharmaraj for backing Kohli and compared Royal Challengers Bangalore’s failures to Dharmaraj’s speech impediment. The insult escalated into a violent fight, during which Dharmaraj struck Vignesh with a bottle and a cricket bat, fatally injuring him. Young Fan Bumps Into Virat Kohli in London’s Holland Park, Picture Goes Viral.

Following the murder, Dharmaraj was arrested and prosecuted. On Thursday, Ariyalur District Sessions Court Principal Judge Malar Valentina found him guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court held that Dharmaraj’s actions were intentional and brutal, driven by anger over a trivial argument. Virat Kohli Fans Flood 'Philips' Company's Instagram Posts With Abuses Mistaking Account for Glenn Phillips' After New Zealand Star's Stunner During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

The case has sparked widespread debate over the extreme nature of fan rivalries in India, especially in cricket, where allegiances to players often run deep. Observers note that while sporting rivalries are common, this incident underscores the tragic consequences of blind obsession when passion crosses the line into violence. Authorities and social commentators have urged fans to maintain perspective, reminding that sport is meant to unite rather than divide.

