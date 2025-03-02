Virat Kohli fans flooded the Instagram posts of 'Philips', an electronics company, mistaking the account to be of New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips after the latter took a sensational catch to dismiss the star Indian cricketer during the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on March 2. Glenn Phillips pulled off a magnificent one-handed catch to end Virat Kohli's stay at the crease for just 11 runs and subsequently, the Indian cricketers' fans took to the Instagram account of the Dutch company and posted comments on the catch. Some other fans shared screenshots of the Instagram comments on social media. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Glenn Phillips' One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Indian Batter in His 300th ODI During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Fans Hurl Abuses on 'Philips' Instagram

Instagram Reply Kalesh b/w Virat Kohli fan's and Philips: pic.twitter.com/OYPSNJKyq6 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 2, 2025

Screenshot of Virat Kohli Fans Dropping Comments on 'Philips' Instagram Account

🚨 VIRAT KOHLI FC 🚨 - After he got caught out by Glenn Phillips, they started abusing Philips the electronics brand. - Truly Virat Kohli fan club is most dumbest fan club ever 😂#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/dJVLFGwQNq — Jonhs.🧢 (@CricLazyJonhs) March 2, 2025

'Virat Kohli Fans Be Like'

Kohli fans posting abuses on Philips electronics Instagram instead of Glenn Phillips account pic.twitter.com/S55Qjz1x7V — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 2, 2025

Screenshot of Fans' Comments on 'Philips' Instagram Account

Screenshot of Virat Kohli fans' comments on 'Philips' Instagram account (Photo credit: Instagram @philips)

Another One

Screenshot of Virat Kohli fans' comments on 'Philips' Instagram account (Photo credit: Instagram @philips)

