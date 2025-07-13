Young Fan Bumps Into Virat Kohli in London’s Holland Park, Picture Goes Viral

A young fan was in for an experience of a lifetime after he bumped into Virat Kohli in London. The fan's grandfather took to social media to share a picture of the boy posing alongside Virat Kohli, who is his 'cricketing idol' at Holland Park in London. Virat Kohli donned blue jeans and a black tee as he posed for a picture with the fan, with the snap going viral on social media. The star cricketer, who retired from Tests earlier this year, was seen attending Wimbledon 2025 in London with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma. Revealed! Virat Kohli Uses Dye for Beard, Indian Cricketer Admits Hiding Grey Hair As He Talks About Test Retirement.
Young Fan Bumps into Virat Kohli in London
Grandson Izzy over the moon as he ran into his cricketing idol @imVkohli in Holland Park today Entertainment
