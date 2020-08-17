Birbhum, August 17: A large group of local residents, headed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Naresh Bauri, went on a rampage in Visva Bharati University campus in Bolpur in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday, protesting against the erection of a boundary wall at the varsity's ground where a fair, popularly known as Poush Mela, is conducted annually around Christmas. The agitators demolished two gates of the campus of Visva Bharati University. 'Leave India' Notice Served to Bangladeshi Student of Visva-Bharati University Over 'Anti-Government' Activities After He Joined Anti-CAA Rallies.

While Poush Mela has been cancelled this year, the university authorities had decided to build a fence around the ground where the fair is organised. Local residents protested against the construction of a boundary wall and destroyed two gates and construction material such as bricks and cement, using a small earthmoving vehicle. There has been a protest against the construction of boundary wall around the ground since last week. The Visva Bharati is Bengal’s only central university.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Calls Mamata Banerjee:

Describing vandalism at Visva Bharati University campus as "alarming", Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he was trying to contact Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Situation of law and order in Visva Bharati is alarming. Am trying to be in touch with CM to secure peace in temple of learning. As per VC violators of law have entered campus and destroyed property. CS, HS, DM and SP @MamataOfficial have not responded to call of Visva Bharati," Dhankhar tweeted at 12.42 pm.

After talking to Banerjee over phone, he tweeted, “Just had word with Chief Minister over Visva Bharati worsening law and order scenario. She has assured that administration @MamataOfficial will take all steps to restore law and order. Am sure those enjoined with task will rise to the occasion.”

CM Mamata Banerjee Reacts to Vandalism at Visva Bharati University:

Speaking at a press conference, CM Mamata Banerjee said she doesn't want any construction to take place there, and asked the police to convene a meeting with the stakeholders in this regard. Underscoring that Visva-Bharati is a central university, Banerjee also said that she had a word with the governor regarding Monday's violence on the Pous Mela ground and told him that the state government's role in the matter was "limited".

"The governor had called me. We had a discussion over the violence that took place on the ground. I told him that Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore founded it with a vision to celebrate different festivals... I also told him that I don't want any construction to take place on that ground," she said.

Visva Bharati University Issues Statement:

In a statement, Visva Bharati University said: "Those who were engaged in vandalism in the campus today need to be booked immediately and stern action to be taken against them so that such occurrences do not take place in future. University's loss is to be compensated from the miscreants immediately on the basis of the calculations made by an agency deployed by the MHRD or any other agency that the MHRD deems appropriate."

The varsity further said: "Given the volatile situation in the campus and also the threat to many colleagues with dire consequences, it has been unanimously resolved in the meeting of all Directors, Principals and HODs to close the University till the situation improves." (With agency inputs)

