The Volkswagen Group reported an almost 50% surge in electric vehicles sold worldwide, with total global deliveries also up over 1%The Volkswagen Group reported Wednesday that in the first half of 2025, 465,000 electric vehicles were sold — amounting to a 47% increase when compared to the same time period last year.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: DIAl Advises Passengers To Consider Alternative Transport Like Metro Amid Downpour.

The German auto giant also reported a slight increase in overall global deliveries at 1.3%.

Also Read | PM Modi Reaches Historic Milestone With 17 Foreign Parliament Speeches, Equaling Congress PM’s 70-Year Record.

The Volkswagen Group, which owns brands including VW, Audi, and SEAT, said that deliveries totaled 4.4 million in the first 6 months of 2025.

However, performance differences were reported across regions.

"Gains in South America and Europe more than compensated for the expected declines in China and North America," said Marco Schubert, member of the extended VW Group Management Board.

In Europe, Volkswagen saw sales of electric vehicles up nearly 90% compared to the same period in 2024.

In Germany, Volkswagen is a market leader with almost every second new electric car registered in Germany in the first half of the year from the company.

US, China sales slump

According to Volkswagen, sales in North America declined sharply in the second quarter of the year. At the end of March, US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on cars, and further import surcharges in April.

In China, EV competition is high and Volkswagen has been losing market share to domestic companies. The company saw its electric vehicle sales drop by a third.

However, in the luxury market, companies are still struggling. At Audi, which is owned by the Volkswagen Group, sales dropped. Competitors Porsche and Mercedes-Benz also saw declines in sales and have reported struggles with a weak market in China.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 12:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).