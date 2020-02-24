Wanted Gangster Ravi Pujari Sent to Police Custody Till March 7

Gangster Ravi Pujari. (Photo Credits: YouTube Screengrab)

Bengaluru, February 24: Wanted gangster Ravi Pujari, who was arrested in South Africa and brought to India, was on Monday sent to police custody till March 7 by a Bengaluru court. First Additional City Magistrate V Jagdish, while sending Pujari to police custody, said that there should be no interference in the investigations.

The court also asked the police to record video and audio of the interrogation process. Pujari, who was wanted in over 200 cases of serious crime including murder and extortion, was brought to India by a team of senior officials and arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport here. Ravi Pujari, Dreaded Underworld Don, Arrested by Senegal Police.

Pujari was extradited from Senegal on February 22 pursuant to an extradition request made by India in early 2019."He is physically fit. Questioning will begin from tomorrow. He is supporting our investigation and answering questions," Additional Director-General of Police Amar Kumar Pandey told reporters here earlier today.

Pujari, who parted ways with underworld don Chhota Rajan had jumped bail after he was arrested in Senegal in 2019 and had escaped to South Africa, where he was involved in drug trafficking and extortion.

According to sources in the Indian intelligence, Ravi Pujari was hiding with a false identity of Anthony Fernandes, a Burkina Faso passport holder, in a remote village in South Africa.