New Delhi, February 20: Dense fog is expected to grip several states in North India over the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the weather agency said that very dense fog is very likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh during the morning hours of February 21 and 22. The IMD said that dense fog conditions were also very likely over parts of Rajasthan on February 21 and reduction in intensity and spatial coverage thereafter.

Giving details about the weather conditions in South India, the IMD said that light to moderate rainfall is very likely over several states in South India including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala during the next 3 days. Delhi Fog: Dense Fog Engulfs Parts of National Capital, NCR, Visibility Affected; Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'.

In the weather bulletin, the IMD said that a trough in westerlies runs from northeast Bihar to the southeast Arabian Sea across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala in mid-tropospheric levels and another trough in low levels easterlies lies over Bay of Bengal and runs from off north Tamil Nadu coast to south Odisha coast at lower tropospheric levels.

