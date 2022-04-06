Delhi, April 6: Many parts of the country are reeling under a heatwave. The mercury is rising and there seems to be no respite from the sweltering heatwave in parts of Northwest, and Central India for the next few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heatwave Spell is very likely to continue over most parts of Northwest, Central, and West India during the next 5 days.

IMD forecasted heatwave conditions in many parts with severe heatwave conditions in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Delhi region, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar during the next 5 days. There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over the rest parts of the country during the next five days, said IMD. Heatstroke: NDMA Shares Video To Raise Awareness About Signs and Symptoms of Heat-Related Condition (Watch Video).

Check Tweet by IMD:

Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, south Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/0X0m6iUGTX — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 5, 2022

According to the IMD, low pressure is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around April 7. Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and isolated rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next four to five days, said IMD. Weather Forecast: Heatwaves to Lash North, Central India; Rainfall Likely over Northeastern States, Says IMD.

Down south, light isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal region, and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka. An upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood on April 6. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during this period.

