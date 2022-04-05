Many parts of the country are reeling under the grip of a heatwave. During heatwave conditions, we are prone to suffer from heatstroke. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures results in heatstroke. Heatstroke occurs when the core body temperature rises above 40.5 degrees Celsius, and the body’s internal systems start to shut down. In order to prevent heat-related illness, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday tweeted a video guide to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of heatstroke.

Watch Video:

#HeatWave | What are the signs and symptoms of a heatstroke? 👇 pic.twitter.com/LFfBgJ3kr3 — NDMA India | राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण 🇮🇳 (@ndmaindia) April 5, 2022

