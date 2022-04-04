Mumbai, April 4: Heat Wave conditions are likely to prevail in some parts of Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over south Haryana, Delhi, and south Uttar Pradesh from April 4 to 7. While the heatwave conditions to lash Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Gujarat from April 4 to 5. Apart from this, Himachal Pradesh is very likely to witness high temperatures on April 4. Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions over West Rajasthan are very likely on April 4, said IMD.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of the country during the next 5 days, till April 9. Weather Forecast: Heat Wave Conditions To Prevail Over Himachal, Jammu, Gujarat, Vidarbha, and Jharkhand; Northeast India In for Heavy Rainfall.

According to the IMD, Arunachal Pradesh, the Assam-Meghalaya region, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness widespread rainfall during the next 2 days due to the strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern States at lower tropospheric levels. IMD has also predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and extremely heavy rainfall over Meghalaya, and the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim region on April 4.

Down south, light isolated or scattered rainfall is predicted over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal regions, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days. While the coastal Andhra Pradesh will witness rainfall on April 4 and 5.

