New Delhi, April 18: The India Meteorological Department in its weather bulletin on Sunday said that areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on April 21. It also added that the present wet spell over Western Himalayan Region including, Jammu andKashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh , Uttarkhand, is likely to reduce significantly during next 24 hours. Delhi Records February's Warmest Day in Past 15 Years at 32.5 Degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD, Northeast India is likely to receive scattered to widespread rainfall during the next two days. Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to witness heavy rainfall for two days. The region is also likely to experience severe thunderstorm activity along with strong gusty winds during the same duration. According to the IMD's weather forecast, the western state of Rajasthan is also likely to receive isolated dust storm on April 20. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

The weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department said that under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance from April 20, the Western Himalayan Region is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or snowfall during April 20 to April 22 and isolated to scattered rainfall along with thunderstorm with gusty winds likely over adjoining

