Kolkata, February 1: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly forced her husband to sell his kidney to raise money, only to later elope with her lover and take the money in West Bengal's Howrah district. The incident occurred in Sankrail, where the woman pressured her husband to sell his kidney for INR 10 lakh, claiming financial hardships and the need for funds for their daughter's education and marriage.

After a year-long search, the man finally found a buyer and sold his kidney three months ago, thinking it would improve his family's financial situation, News18 reported. However, he was not aware that his wife had other plans. While he was busy securing their future, she was secretly having an affair with Ravi Das, a painter from Barrackpore, whom she met on Facebook. West Bengal Shocker: Minor Girl Gang-Raped and Murdered in Basanti, 2 Arrested After Naked Body Recovered From Field.

Woman Convinces Husband To Sell Kidney, Elopes With Lover in West Bengal

Once she had secured the money, the woman eloped with her lover. Barrackpore-based husband was left broken down. Later, the husband lodged a police complaint also. When her family went to the house of the newlywed couple, no one opened the door. Kolkata Shocker: Severed Head of Woman Recovered From Litter Van in West Bengal’s Gold Green Area.

On being pushed open, she came out for a moment and told them, "Do what you must. I will be sending a divorce letter." Despite the family begging her from inside, the woman continued sitting in the company of her lover.

