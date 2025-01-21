Kolkata, January 21: Two persons were arrested by the West Bengal Police, on Tuesday, in connection with the suspected gang-rape and murder of a minor girl at Basanti in South 24 Parganas district. The naked body of the girl was recovered from a field adjacent to her residence on Monday evening. The body was found buried under the soil in the field; and was recovered on Monday evening just hours after a special court in Kolkata sentenced Sanjay Roy, the sole convict in the rape and murder of a woman doctor of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, to life imprisonment. Kolkata Shocker: College Student Rapes Classmate After Intoxicating Her in West Bengal, Arrested.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Dipen Kayal and Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. Sources from the district police said that after the recovery of the body of the victim girl, a minor, the cops started investigating the matter and questioned the people of the locality. In the course of questioning of the local people, the names of the two arrested surfaced as suspects. The police, thereafter, interrogated them and after finding lots of inconsistencies in their statements ultimately arrested them on Tuesday morning. The arrested duo will be presented at a district court at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district in the afternoon. The public prosecutor will seek his police custody. UK Shocker: 43-Year-Old Man Found Dead After Week-Long Search Following Alleged Assault at Home in Lancashire, 4 Arrested.

The minor girl, a Class 8 student, had been missing since January 9. The victim’s family members registered the missing case three days later on January 12. The victim’s parents claimed that their daughter went out of the house on the afternoon of January 9 after being called by a local youth. “She has been missing since then. We suspect that she was gang-raped first and then her body was buried. We demand the culprits be tracked and punished severely,” said a member of the family on Monday evening after the recovery of the body.

