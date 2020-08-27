West Bengal, August 27: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government mentioned that restriction on flights coming in from six cities, viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad will be partially lifted from September 1. Flights from these cities will be allowed to come to the state thrice a week.

In a letter to Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, the government said to ensure that there should be no flight coming to or going out of any airport of West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12 as the state will observe complete lockdown on these three days. Mamata Banerjee Announces Total Lockdown in West Bengal on Sept 7, 11 and 12 Amid COVID-19, Orders All Educational Institutes to Remain Shut Till Sept 20.

Flights from these 6 cities to land in West Bengal from September 1:

West Bengal announced a total lockdown in the state on three days amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. Apart from this, CM Banerjee announced that all the educational institutes in state will remain closed till September 20, 2020. In addition to this, she further said that the government wants Metro Rail services to be resumed by maintaining social distancing norms.

