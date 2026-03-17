Abu Dhabi, March 17: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has declared that air navigation has returned to normal across the UAE's airspace, as reported by the WAM news service. This follows the stabilisation of the situation and the lifting of the "temporary precautionary measures" that had been previously implemented. According to the authority, the decision to resume standard operations was reached following a "comprehensive assessment of operational and security conditions." This process was conducted in close coordination with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of the region's flight paths.

The GCAA further emphasised that "continuous real-time monitoring" remains in place to ensure the highest levels of safety of air navigation. This ongoing oversight is intended to manage any shifts in the regional aviation environment effectively. The restoration of flights comes after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) implemented a temporary closure of its airspace on Tuesday. The full suspension of air traffic was triggered as national air defence systems engaged incoming missile and drone threats originating from Iran, amid a sharp escalation in regional hostilities. UAE Shuts Down Airspace Temporarily Amid Iran Missile and Drone Strikes, Flights Safety Cited.

The GCAA had originally confirmed the shutdown as an "exceptional precautionary measure" designed to protect the safety of flights and air crews, as well as the nation's territory. State media reports indicate that the decision was a direct response to UAE air defences actively intercepting threats launched from Iranian territory. In Dubai, local authorities clarified that loud explosions heard across the city were the result of "successful interceptions" by the country's defence network. Despite these defensive successes, the regional volatility impacted energy infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, where a drone strike ignited a fire at the Shah gas field.

While officials confirmed the blaze at the Shah field had been "contained and brought under control," operations at the site, one of the largest facilities of its kind globally, remain suspended pending a damage assessment. These developments occur as the broader conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran enters its 18th day. The crisis, which began on 28 February, was triggered by US and Israeli strikes that resulted in the death of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since the outbreak of hostilities, Iran has consistently targeted US bases and regional interests. Donald Trump Rules Out Nuclear Attack by Israel in Iran War (Watch Video).

In the wake of the reopening, the GCAA acknowledged the "cooperation of passengers and airlines" during the recent period of disruption. The WAM news service noted that the Authority reaffirmed the "full readiness" of its technical and operational teams to respond to any further potential developments. In its final statement, the Authority urged the public to obtain information from "official sources" to avoid misinformation regarding flight schedules or the status of the country's airspace.