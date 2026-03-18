New Delhi, March 18: In a bold new immigration push, the US government has introduced a pilot “self-deportation” program offering undocumented immigrants a financial incentive and free travel to return home voluntarily. The initiative provides eligible individuals with a one-time payment of USD 2,600 along with a complimentary flight to their country of origin, including India.

The program gained further traction after the Department of Homeland Security shared details of the scheme in a post on X, amplifying its reach among migrant communities. The rollout also includes targeted digital advertisements featuring the Taj Mahal, directly appealing to Indian nationals residing illegally in the US with messaging around “flying home for free.” Deportation of Indians by US: Over 2790 Indian Nationals Deported From America This Year for Illegal Stay, Says MEA.

US Offers USD 2,600 Bonus as Homeland Security Promotes Self-Deportation Plan on X

You can go home with a fresh start! Receive a FREE flight home and a $2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport: https://t.co/YGo3uuNvrE pic.twitter.com/ZdSBlrJryO — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 17, 2026

Under the plan, Homeland Security says the cash bonus is designed to support reintegration costs such as housing and daily essentials. Officials highlight that choosing voluntary departure helps individuals avoid detention, legal battles, and forced deportation proceedings, though it does not eliminate existing immigration penalties or future visa restrictions. US Revokes Record 100,000 Foreign Visas in a Year After Donald Trump Order; Student and Work Visas Among Those Cancelled.

The US government maintains that the approach is significantly more cost-effective than traditional deportation, which can run into tens of thousands of dollars per person, while also easing the burden on detention facilities and courts.

However, immigrant rights groups have raised concerns, arguing that promoting “self-deportation” through financial incentives and social media campaigns may pressure vulnerable individuals into leaving without fully exploring legal pathways.

The program is currently in its pilot phase, with authorities set to evaluate participation rates and overall impact in the coming months.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).