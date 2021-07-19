New Delhi, July 19: Western Railway introduces newly upgraded Tejas sleeper coach rakes thus presenting a new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort. These bright golden-hued coaches, with enhanced smart features, are being introduced to run Western Railway’s prestigious Mumbai Rajdhani Express train and will boast to offer the best travel experience. This new rake began its maiden run today, July 19, 2021.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur stated that, “With the use of Tejas SMART Coach, Indian Railways aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance. The introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for a long-distance journey, is another paradigm shift by Indian Railways for enhancing the travel experience for the passengers.” He also mentioned that Tejas type Sleeper coaches are manufactured at Modern Coach Factory (MCF) which will gradually replace the premium long-distance trains over the Indian Railways network.

Take a Look at the Additional Smart Features:

PA/PIS (Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information System) : Two LCDs inside each coach display vital journey related information to the passengers such as the next station, distance remaining, expected time of arrival, delay and safety related messages.

Two LCDs inside each coach display vital journey related information to the passengers such as the next station, distance remaining, expected time of arrival, delay and safety related messages. Digital destination board: Flush-type LED Digital Destination Board has been installed on each coach by splitting the displayed data into two rows. The first row displays Train number and Coach type while second-row displays scrolling text of destination and intermediate station in multiple languages.

Flush-type LED Digital Destination Board has been installed on each coach by splitting the displayed data into two rows. The first row displays Train number and Coach type while second-row displays scrolling text of destination and intermediate station in multiple languages. Security & Surveillance monitoring: Six nos. of cameras are fitted in each coach which gives live recording. CCTV cameras with day-night vision capability, Facial recognition even in low light conditions, Network Video Recorder are provided.

Six nos. of cameras are fitted in each coach which gives live recording. CCTV cameras with day-night vision capability, Facial recognition even in low light conditions, Network Video Recorder are provided. Automatic Plug Door: All main entrance doors are centralized controlled by Guard. The train will not start until all doors are closed.

All main entrance doors are centralized controlled by Guard. The train will not start until all doors are closed. Fire Alarm, Detection and Suppression system: All coaches are provided with an Automatic Fire Alarm and Detection System. The Pantry and Power Cars have an automatic fire suppression system in case detected.

All coaches are provided with an Automatic Fire Alarm and Detection System. The Pantry and Power Cars have an automatic fire suppression system in case detected. Emergency Talkback for medical or security emergency

Improved Toilet Unit: Provided with an anti-graffiti coating, Gel coated shelf, New design dustbin, Door latch activated light, Engagement display .

Provided with an anti-graffiti coating, Gel coated shelf, New design dustbin, Door latch activated light, Engagement display Toilet Occupancy Sensor: Automatically displays the toilet occupancy inside each coach

Automatically displays the toilet occupancy inside each coach Panic Button in Lavatories: Fitted in each lavatory, in case of any emergency.

Fitted in each lavatory, in case of any emergency. Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration (TASI): Two nos. of Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration are fitted in each coach which will relay dos and don’ts announcement in the lavatories, whenever it is engaged.

Two nos. of Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration are fitted in each coach which will relay dos and don’ts announcement in the lavatories, whenever it is engaged. Bio-Vacuum Toilet system: Provides improved hygiene condition in the toilet due to improved flushing and also save water per flush.

Provides improved hygiene condition in the toilet due to improved flushing and also save water per flush. Stainless Steel Under-frame: Complete under-frame is of austenitic stainless steel (SS 201LN) which increases life of the coach because of reduced corrosion.

Complete under-frame is of austenitic stainless steel (SS 201LN) which increases life of the coach because of reduced corrosion. Air Suspension Bogies: Provided with Air Spring Suspension in bogies to improve passenger comfort and ride quality of these coaches.

Provided with Air Spring Suspension in bogies to improve passenger comfort and ride quality of these coaches. On Board condition monitoring system for Bearing, Wheel, to improve safety

HVAC - Air quality measurement for Air Conditioning system

- Air quality measurement for Air Conditioning system Water level sensor to indicate water availability on real-time basis

Textured Exterior PVC Film: Exterior is provided with textured PVC film.

Exterior is provided with textured PVC film. Improved interiors: Seats and berths having fire–resistant silicon foam, provide better comfort and safety to passengers.

Seats and berths having fire–resistant silicon foam, provide better comfort and safety to passengers. Roller Blind on window: Instead of curtains roller blinds are provided for easy sanitization.

Instead of curtains roller blinds are provided for easy sanitization. Mobile Charging points: Provided for each passenger.

Provided for each passenger. Berth reading light: Provided for each passenger.

Provided for each passenger. Upper berth climbing arrangement: Convenient upper berth arrangement.

The existing rakes of Train No. 02951/52 Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express, one of the most prestigious and premium trains of Western Railway, are being replaced with brand new Tejas type sleeper coaches. Two such Tejas-type sleeper coach rakes have been made ready to run as Rajdhani Express. Out of these two rakes, one rake comprises exclusive Tejas Smart sleeper coaches, which is the first of its kind to be introduced over Indian Railways.

The new train will have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort. The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems. It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server. PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor & energy meter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2021 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).