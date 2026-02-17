Mumbai, February 17: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to release the provisional answer key and candidate response sheets for the RRB Group D (CEN 01/2025) Computer-Based Test (CBT) today, February 17. Candidates who appeared for the Level 1 recruitment exam between November 27, 2025, and February 10, 2026, can access their results starting at 5:00 PM on the official regional RRB websites and the DigiLMS portal. This release is a critical step for over a crore applicants vying for 32,438 vacancies across various Indian Railway zones.

The provisional answer key allows candidates to cross-verify their marked responses against the official answers provided by the board. Along with the answer key, the RRB will also activate the Objection Tracker link, enabling students to challenge any discrepancies they find in the question paper or the provided solutions. Candidates will have a window of approximately one week, until February 23, 2026, to review their sheets and file objections.

Steps to Download RRB Group D Answer Key 2026

To check your response sheet, follow these standardised steps once the link becomes active at 5:00 PM:

Go to your respective regional RRB website or the centralised rrb.digialm.com portal.

Locate and click on the notification titled "CEN 01/2025: Viewing of Question Paper, Responses, and Keys & raising of Objections."

Log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth (in DDMMYYYY format) as your password.

After logging in, select the "Candidate Response" tab to view and download your specific question paper and response sheet.

It is recommended to download the PDF for future reference and score calculation.

Objection Window and Fee Structure

If a candidate finds a mistake in the provisional key, they can formally challenge it through the objection window. The RRB has set a processing fee of INR 50 per question, plus applicable banking charges.

If the objection is found to be valid and the answer key is corrected, the fee paid for that specific challenge will be refunded to the candidate's original payment account. However, no refund is provided if the objection is overruled by the board's panel of experts. All challenges must be submitted online; no offline representations via post or email will be entertained.

Calculating Tentative Scores

By using the response sheet, candidates can estimate their performance before the final results are declared. The RRB Group D exam follows a specific marking scheme:

Correct Answer: +1 mark

Incorrect Answer: -1/3 (0.33) mark deduction (Negative Marking)

Unattempted Question: 0 marks

Based on the merit of these CBT scores, candidates will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Typically, the number of candidates called for the PET is three times the total community-wise vacancies notified for each region.

