New Delhi, February 19: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has made Aadhaar verification mandatory for booking train tickets online, a move aimed at curbing misuse and ensuring fair access to Tatkal and Advance Reservation Period tickets.

In a statement, IRCTC said only Aadhaar verified users will be permitted to book tickets on the opening day of the Advance Reservation Period and for Tatkal bookings. The decision is intended to prevent fraudulent activities and block unauthorised accounts that exploit the system during high demand periods. Indian Railways New Trains: Railway Ministry Rolls Out TAG 2026 With 122 New Trains and Speed Upgrades for 549 Existing Services; Check Details.

According to IRCTC, Aadhaar based verification will significantly improve ticket availability for genuine passengers by enhancing transparency and reducing unfair booking practices. The railway ticketing body added that the new safeguards will help prevent automated bookings through bots and other tools. Indian Railways Boosts Low-Cost Travel With Record Production of General and Non-AC Coaches Equipped With Modern Passenger-Friendly Facilities.

Aadhaar Mandatory for Tatkal and ARP Bookings

With the new rule in place, passengers must complete Aadhaar verification on their IRCTC accounts to access Tatkal tickets and book on the first day of ARP opening. The measure is expected to streamline the booking process and ensure equitable allocation of seats.

IRCTC Introduces Major Website and App UI Upgrades

Alongside Aadhaar verification, IRCTC has rolled out major user interface improvements on its official website www.irctc.co.in and the IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app.

Key updates include:

• Cleaner and more responsive interface for faster booking

• Realigned menu options for easier navigation

• Rearranged form fields for smoother data entry

• Removal of captcha from the login screen

• Train list now sorted by departure time instead of duration

• New show or hide filter option for customised search results

IRCTC said it has strengthened both systemic and administrative safeguards to prevent misuse and ensure fair access to Tatkal and Advance Reservation Period tickets.

Passengers are advised to complete Aadhaar verification in advance to avoid last minute issues while booking high demand train tickets.

