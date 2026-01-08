Kolkata, January 8: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched a series of raids targeting Pratik Jain, the co-founder of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the head of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) IT cell. The searches, conducted across 10 locations in Kolkata and Delhi, have sparked a massive political controversy, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally intervening at the site of the investigation and accusing the Centre of "stealing" election data.

Who is Pratik Jain?

Pratik Jain is a key behind-the-scenes strategist for the Trinamool Congress. An alumnus of IIT Bombay and a former consultant at Deloitte, Jain was a founding member of I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) alongside Prashant Kishor. While I-PAC is a private consultancy, Jain holds a significant dual role: he is a director at the firm and officially serves as the head of the TMC’s IT cell. He is credited with managing the party's digital campaigns, data analysis, and election strategy, particularly during the party's decisive 2021 Assembly victory. ED Counters Mamata Banerjee’s Claims on I-PAC Raids at Pratik Jain’s Kolkata Residence, Accuses West Bengal CM of Obstructing Probe; Moves Calcutta High Court.

Why the ED Raided

The federal agency stated that the raids are part of a money laundering probe linked to a 2020 coal smuggling scam. The case involves allegations of illegal coal excavation from Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in West Bengal. The ED alleges it has "specific evidence" of hawala transactions involving tens of crores of rupees. According to the agency, a hawala operator linked to the coal syndicate allegedly facilitated these funds to Indian PAC Consulting Pvt Ltd (I-PAC’s registered entity). Investigators specifically claim that proceeds of crime were diverted to fund I-PAC’s work for the TMC during the 2022 Goa Assembly elections.

Why the TMC Links This to the 2026 Assembly Elections

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directly linked the timing and nature of the raids to the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. Her arguments center on the following:

Confiscation of Sensitive Data: Banerjee alleged that the ED was not looking for financial records but was instead seizing hard disks and laptops containing candidate lists, internal survey reports, and voter research specifically prepared for the 2026 polls.

"Strategy Theft": The TMC maintains that by accessing I-PAC’s servers, the Union government is attempting to "leak" the ruling party’s internal campaign strategies to the opposition.

Voter List Discrepancies: Banerjee linked the raid to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that while names are being deleted from voter lists, the ED is simultaneously "looting" the party's digital data to gain an unfair advantage. ED Raids I-PAC in Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee Visits I-PAC Chief Pratik Jain's Residence Amid Searches, Alleges Attempt to Seize TMC’s Internal Data (Watch Video).

What Mamata Banerjee Said

Arriving at Jain’s residence during the raid, the Chief Minister described the action as "political vendetta." "They are using agencies to loot our papers, our strategy, our data," she told reporters. Banerjee was later seen emerging from the house with a green folder, claiming she had "brought back" internal party documents that officials were attempting to seize. She challenged the BJP to "fight democratically" rather than using central agencies to disrupt election preparations.

What the ED Responded

The Enforcement Directorate issued a sharp rebuttal, accusing the Chief Minister and the Kolkata Police of obstructing a federal investigation. In a petition moved before the Calcutta High Court, the ED alleged that Banerjee "misused her constitutional position" to enter the premises and "forcibly remove key evidence," including electronic devices and files. The agency clarified that the search was "evidence-based" and not targeted at any political establishment. "No party office has been searched," the ED stated, maintaining that the operation was part of a routine crackdown on money laundering and was entirely unrelated to the electoral process.

