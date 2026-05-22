Who Is Raseshwari Devi and What Did She Announce on World Meditation Day 2026?

On the occasion of World Meditation Day 2026, Raseshwari Devi Ji, spiritual leader and founder of Braj Gopika Seva Mission, made two landmark announcements aimed at deepening access to meditation, yoga, and inner wellness across India. The initiatives include the development of a large dedicated meditation hall in Odisha and a week-long mega meditation camp in Haridwar next month, both launched under the banner of BGSM, the spiritual and charitable organisation she founded in 1998.

A dedicated Yoga and Meditation Hall with a seating capacity of over 1,500 people is being developed near Tangi in Odisha's Khurda district, close to Bhubaneswar. The centre is envisioned as a long-term space for meditation practice, yogic learning, spiritual retreats, and community wellness activities, serving seekers from across the region. Separately, a Mega Meditation Camp is scheduled from June 11 to June 17, 2026, in Haridwar, with an estimated participation of nearly 2,500 seekers from 14 Indian states and international attendees. The camp will include guided meditation sessions, discourses on yogic philosophy, practical workshops, and discussions on integrating meditation into everyday life. Who Is Raseshwari Devi? Know All About the Spiritual Leader Honoured With Seva Samman Award 2026.

The announcements come at a time when meditation is gaining increasing global relevance as a tool for emotional balance and mental well-being, particularly among students, professionals, and wellness communities grappling with stress, anxiety, and digital overload. Within India's ancient knowledge tradition, meditation or Dhyana has long been understood not merely as a wellness technique but as a disciplined spiritual path rooted in self-awareness and inner transformation.

Who Is Raseshwari Devi?

Raseshwari Devi Ji is an Indian spiritual leader, Sanatan Vedic philosopher, and founder-president of Braj Gopika Seva Mission. Born in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, she completed her academic studies in Mathematics and English Literature before embracing the path of renunciation in 1988 under the guidance of Jagadguru Swami Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj. That decision marked the beginning of a spiritual journey that has now spanned more than three decades and touched hundreds of thousands of lives across India and abroad. Meet Paramahamsa Vishwananda, Revolutionary Guru Who Is Travelling All Around World Giving Darshans Since Age of 15 Years.

For over 30 years, Raseshwari Devi Ji has been associated with the teaching of Rupadhyana meditation and devotional philosophy rooted in Sanatan Vedic traditions. Her work seamlessly combines Shri Krishna Bhakti, Upanishadic wisdom, meditation awareness, and value-based living with active youth engagement and humanitarian service. She has conducted spiritual discourses, meditation camps, and youth-oriented programs across India and internationally, consistently working to make ancient meditation practices accessible to broader and younger sections of society.

Her organisation currently runs annual programs including Yuva Utthan Shivir, focused on ethical education and emotional resilience among youth, and Bal Sanskar Shivir, aimed at building spiritual awareness and strong values among children. Through educational, healthcare, and cultural initiatives, BGSM under her leadership has worked to position meditation not as a niche spiritual pursuit but as one of India's most enduring and universally relevant contributions to global human well-being.

Representatives of the Mission stated that the broader objective behind both the Odisha meditation hall and the Haridwar camp is to strengthen awareness of meditation as a holistic discipline that supports peace, self-discipline, and social harmony at both the individual and community level.

Raseshwari Devi Ji's World Meditation Day 2026 announcements reflect a clear and ambitious vision: to build permanent, accessible infrastructure for meditation practice in India while simultaneously bringing thousands of seekers together for immersive community experiences. At a time when the world is increasingly turning to mindfulness and inner wellness, initiatives like the Odisha meditation hall and the Haridwar mega camp serve as a timely reminder that India's ancient spiritual traditions hold answers that are as relevant today as they have ever been.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).