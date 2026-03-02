Puri, March 2: Raseshwari Devi Ji, a distinguished spiritual leader and Upanishadic scholar, has become a widely discussed name after receiving the Seva Samman Award on February 23 at the 2026 Spiritual Conclave Odisha. The honour recognises her decades of service in promoting spiritual education, Bhakti Yoga and social awareness across India, with a special focus on Odisha.

The award was presented by the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly in the presence of prominent figures from spirituality, government, and arts and culture.

Who Is Raseshwari Devi Ji?

Raseshwari Devi Ji is widely regarded as one of India’s respected contemporary spiritual teachers. Known for her deep understanding of the Upanishads and Bhakti philosophy, she has devoted her life to spreading Shri Krishna Bhakti and value based spiritual education. Meet Paramahamsa Vishwananda, Revolutionary Guru Who Is Travelling All Around World Giving Darshans Since Age of 15 Years.

Her teachings resonate both in traditional pilgrimage centres and on digital platforms, where she actively connects with younger audiences, including Gen Z seekers exploring spirituality in 2026.

Spiritual Journey and Guru

Raseshwari Devi Ji comes from a family deeply rooted in Bhakti Yoga. She began her spiritual journey at a young age and was guided by her Guru, Swami Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, revered by followers as a Jagadguru. Her father, known for his insightful scriptural interpretations and devotion to Bhakti philosophy, also played a significant role in shaping her spiritual foundation. Jnanpith Award 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Confers 58th Jnanpith Award on Sanskrit Scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya (See Pics).

After completing degrees in Mathematics and English, she formally embraced the spiritual path. On October 15, 1988, at the age of 22, she took sannyas and dedicated her life to spreading the teachings of Shri Krishna and the wisdom of the Upanishads.

Contributions to Spiritual Education

Over the past several decades, Raseshwari Devi Ji has organised more than 300 spiritual programmes across 140 cities in 11 states. Odisha remains a key focus area, where she has helped establish 21 centres for meditation and spiritual practice.

Her outreach initiatives include:

Bal Sanskar Shivir for children

Yuva Utthan Shivir for youth development

Public discourses on Upanishadic philosophy

Meditation and value based life training programmes

In recent years, she has expanded her reach through online platforms, ensuring access to spiritual guidance in coastal and semi urban areas.

She also had the honour of meeting Droupadi Murmu to celebrate her Sanyas Diwas in December.

Why Was She Honoured with the Seva Samman Award?

The Seva Samman Award 2026 recognises Raseshwari Devi Ji’s sustained commitment to promoting moral values, self discipline, and inner development through the Upanishadic message. Organisers of the Spiritual Conclave Odisha highlighted her impact in raising ethical awareness and spiritual consciousness across diverse communities.

Her work continues to bridge tradition and modernity, bringing ancient wisdom to contemporary society through both in person gatherings and digital platforms.

As spiritual discourse evolves in 2026, Raseshwari Devi Ji stands out as a key figure shaping India’s spiritual landscape through devotion, discipline and dedicated service.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (raseshwarideviji.org). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2026 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).