What Did Raseshwari Devi Announce on World Meditation Day 2026?

Spiritual leader Raseshwari Devi has announced two major initiatives on the occasion of World Meditation Day 2026, the construction of a large Yoga and Meditation Hall in Odisha and a week-long mega meditation camp in Haridwar.

The initiatives are being launched under the guidance of Braj Gopika Seva Mission, the spiritual and charitable organisation founded by Raseshwari Devi in 1998. Raseshwari Devi Announces Massive 1,500-Seat Meditation Hall in Odisha.

Meditation and Wellness Centre Planned in Odisha

According to the organisation, a dedicated meditation and wellness centre with a seating capacity of more than 1,500 people is being developed near Tangi in Odisha’s Khurda district, close to Bhubaneswar.

The centre is expected to serve as a hub for meditation, yogic education, spiritual retreats and community wellness programmes. The project is aimed at promoting meditation and holistic well-being while creating a space for spiritual learning and cultural activities. Who Is Raseshwari Devi and What Did She Announce on World Meditation Day 2026?

Seven-Day Meditation Camp in Haridwar

Alongside the Odisha project, the organisation has announced a seven-day meditation camp in Haridwar from June 11 to June 17, 2026. Nearly 2,500 participants, including international attendees, are expected to take part in the event.

The camp will feature guided meditation sessions, wellness workshops, yogic philosophy discussions and interactive programmes focused on integrating meditation into everyday life.

Organisers said the initiative is designed to encourage mindfulness, emotional balance and spiritual awareness among participants from different age groups and backgrounds.

Who Is Raseshwari Devi?

Raseshwari Devi is an Indian spiritual teacher, preacher of Sanatan Vedic philosophy and founder-president of Braj Gopika Seva Mission. Born in Bhilai, she studied Mathematics and English Literature before choosing the path of renunciation in 1988 under the guidance of Jagadguru Swami Shri Kripalu Maharaj.

Raised in a spiritual family, she was introduced to devotional teachings and scriptural learning at an early age. Her spiritual journey was influenced by both her Guru and her father, who guided her in the study of the Upanishads and Shri Krishna Bhakti traditions.

Over the last three decades, Raseshwari Devi has conducted spiritual discourses, meditation camps, youth outreach programmes and social welfare initiatives in India and abroad. Her teachings focus on Shri Krishna devotion, meditation, Upanishadic wisdom, emotional balance and value-based living.

One of the defining aspects of her work is her emphasis on explaining spiritual concepts in simple and relatable language. Rather than presenting spirituality as abstract philosophy, she often links it to practical themes such as relationships, discipline, self-awareness, emotional well-being and personal growth.

This approach has helped her connect particularly with younger audiences seeking balance and clarity in modern life. Through initiatives such as Bal Sanskar Shivir and Yuva Utthan Shivir, she has also promoted youth and cultural development, encouraging moral values, discipline and awareness of Indian spiritual traditions.

Raseshwari Devi has received recognition for her contributions to spirituality and social welfare, including honours related to youth engagement and peace-building initiatives. Her latest announcements come amid growing interest in meditation, mindfulness and spiritually grounded lifestyles among younger generations in India and abroad.

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