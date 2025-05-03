Bengaluru, May 3: A video of Karnataka’s Minister for Housing and Waqf, B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan, declaring that he was ready to become a suicide bomber for India and walk into Pakistan with explosives to wage war, went viral on social media on Saturday. Speaking to the media earlier, Minister Zameer stated, “I have said this repeatedly: We are Indians, we are Hindustanis. We have no connection whatsoever with Pakistan. I repeat, we have no relationship with Pakistan. I am ready to wage war if needed. Even as a minister, if I am sent to the battlefield, I am prepared to go and fight against Pakistan.”

“I will personally go to the battlefield to fight for India. Let all of us do it for our country. If necessary, I will become a suicide bomber for India. I am not saying this lightly or out of emotion. If the country requires it, I am ready to sacrifice myself as a suicide bomber,” he added. “Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah give me the opportunity to become a suicide bomber. I swear by Allah — I will have explosives wrapped around my body and I will go to Pakistan,” Minister Zameer declared. India-Pakistan Tension: Pak Army Preparing to Test Fire Surface to Surface Ballistic Missiles, Say Sources.

The video has garnered widespread attention and is being shared widely across social media platforms, receiving praise from various sections of society. Minister Zameer, a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, represents the Chamarajpet constituency in Bengaluru. He rose to prominence in state politics with the support of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. After leaving the JD(S), he joined the Congress party. India Bans Direct, Indirect Imports of All Goods From Pakistan With Immediate Effect Amid Tensions Over Pahalgam Terror Attack.

'I Am Ready to Go to Battle'

#WATCH | Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan says, "...We are Indians, we are Hindustanis. Pakistan never had any relations with us. Pakistan has always been our enemy...If Modi, Amit Shah and the Central government let me, I am ready to go to battle. (02.05.2025) pic.twitter.com/HdYiZcYBIC — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2025

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had sparked controversy with a remark advocating against war with Pakistan. His statement drew criticism at the national level and was reportedly highlighted by the Pakistani media. Following the backlash, CM Siddaramaiah clarified that he has no objection to waging war against Pakistan if necessary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2025 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).