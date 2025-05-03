New Delhi, May 3: India has banned direct or indirect import of all goods from Pakistan with immediate effect, according to a notification of the commerce ministry. A provision in this regard has been added in Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 "to prohibit direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan with immediate effect until further orders", it said in the notification dated May 2. India Bans Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube Channel in Wake of Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in the notification said this restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition will require approval of Government of India. Inserting the provision with head "prohibition on import from Pakistan" in the FTP, it said: "Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders". India-Pakistan Tension: Pak Army Resorts to Unprovoked Firing on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir for 9th Consecutive Day.

The decision follows a terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on April 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)