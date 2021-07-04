Lucknow, July 4: Nine new medical colleges will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month. The final date for the event is yet to be decided.

According to a government spokesperson, the new medical colleges are in Deoria, Etah, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh and Siddhartha Nagar districts. Toycathon-2021: PM Narendra Modi Urges India’s Toy Industry to ‘Focus on Toyconomy’

He said that out of a total of over 450 faculty members, about 70 per cent had already been recruited with full transparency.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new medical colleges simultaneously. It is for the first time in the history of UP that such a large number of medical colleges will be inaugurated simultaneously," the state government said in the statement.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that there should be a medical college in each district to prevent patients from travelling from one district to another for treatment.

